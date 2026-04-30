Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sells $115,635.41 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) CEO Sanj Patel sold 2,141 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $115,635.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,904 shares in the company, valued at $23,327,135.04. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 861,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,651. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $54.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — Kiniksa reported EPS and revenue above Street estimates and lifted FY‑2026 revenue guidance, signaling stronger near‑term growth driven by ARCALYST. Earnings & Guidance Release

Q1 beat and raised guidance — Kiniksa reported EPS and revenue above Street estimates and lifted FY‑2026 revenue guidance, signaling stronger near‑term growth driven by ARCALYST. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target increases — brokers have raised targets (examples: Canaccord to $64, Citigroup to $60, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting upgraded revenue/earnings assumptions and supporting buy‑side interest. Canaccord Note More Analyst Notes

Multiple analyst price‑target increases — brokers have raised targets (examples: Canaccord to $64, Citigroup to $60, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting upgraded revenue/earnings assumptions and supporting buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and pipeline — management increased ARCALYST expectations after strong net product revenue, and KPL‑387 Phase 2 readout (recurrent pericarditis) and a planned Phase 3 could be meaningful catalysts later in 2026. Pipeline Release

Product momentum and pipeline — management increased ARCALYST expectations after strong net product revenue, and KPL‑387 Phase 2 readout (recurrent pericarditis) and a planned Phase 3 could be meaningful catalysts later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment lift — media coverage notes improved investor sentiment following the “healthcare surprise,” drawing renewed interest in the stock. Kalkine Media

Market sentiment lift — media coverage notes improved investor sentiment following the “healthcare surprise,” drawing renewed interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — slide deck and call transcript provide detail on channel dynamics and assumptions; useful for validating management’s guidance and margin outlook. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available — slide deck and call transcript provide detail on channel dynamics and assumptions; useful for validating management’s guidance and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his stake ~51%; while planned, such selling can create short‑term sentiment pressure. SEC Filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock worth $24,581,000 after buying an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company's stock worth $108,184,000 after buying an additional 526,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company's stock worth $18,192,000 after buying an additional 447,536 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,943,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company's stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 402,078 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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