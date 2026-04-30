Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sells $1,217,601.44 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) CEO Sanj Patel sold 22,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,217,601.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 431,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,327,135.04. The trade was a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 1.5%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.78. 861,409 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,651. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.04. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.68 and a beta of 0.06.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.The firm had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — Kiniksa reported EPS and revenue above Street estimates and lifted FY‑2026 revenue guidance, signaling stronger near‑term growth driven by ARCALYST. Earnings & Guidance Release

Q1 beat and raised guidance — Kiniksa reported EPS and revenue above Street estimates and lifted FY‑2026 revenue guidance, signaling stronger near‑term growth driven by ARCALYST. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target increases — brokers have raised targets (examples: Canaccord to $64, Citigroup to $60, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting upgraded revenue/earnings assumptions and supporting buy‑side interest. Canaccord Note More Analyst Notes

Multiple analyst price‑target increases — brokers have raised targets (examples: Canaccord to $64, Citigroup to $60, Wedbush to $59, Wells Fargo to $57), reflecting upgraded revenue/earnings assumptions and supporting buy‑side interest. Positive Sentiment: Product momentum and pipeline — management increased ARCALYST expectations after strong net product revenue, and KPL‑387 Phase 2 readout (recurrent pericarditis) and a planned Phase 3 could be meaningful catalysts later in 2026. Pipeline Release

Product momentum and pipeline — management increased ARCALYST expectations after strong net product revenue, and KPL‑387 Phase 2 readout (recurrent pericarditis) and a planned Phase 3 could be meaningful catalysts later in 2026. Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment lift — media coverage notes improved investor sentiment following the “healthcare surprise,” drawing renewed interest in the stock. Kalkine Media

Market sentiment lift — media coverage notes improved investor sentiment following the “healthcare surprise,” drawing renewed interest in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — slide deck and call transcript provide detail on channel dynamics and assumptions; useful for validating management’s guidance and margin outlook. Earnings Presentation

Earnings materials available — slide deck and call transcript provide detail on channel dynamics and assumptions; useful for validating management’s guidance and margin outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his stake ~51%; while planned, such selling can create short‑term sentiment pressure. SEC Filing

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here