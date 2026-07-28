Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $67.53. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. This trade represents a 47.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,623,481.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,623,481.30. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 131,674 shares of company stock valued at $7,094,671 in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here