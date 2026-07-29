Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $73.71.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.28 and a beta of 0.07. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $81.97.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $3,137,953.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 48,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,623,481.30. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 109,130 shares of company stock worth $5,877,070 over the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,124 shares of the company's stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 67,452 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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