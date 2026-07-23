Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group's price target indicates a potential upside of 18.64% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNSA. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.00.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 71,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,938. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 0.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $67.53.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 483,654 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $25,082,296.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 13,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $656,259.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 628,427 shares of company stock valued at $32,833,228. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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