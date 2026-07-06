Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.30 and last traded at $64.1150, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 1.3%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, COO Ross Moat sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $79,513.07. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,634.01. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 483,654 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $25,082,296.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 431,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,398,541.44. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,755 shares of company stock valued at $33,222,062. Corporate insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock worth $128,409,000 after acquiring an additional 49,802 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 400,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,525,000 after acquiring an additional 241,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,333,000 after purchasing an additional 402,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 831,777 shares of the company's stock worth $34,311,000 after purchasing an additional 178,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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