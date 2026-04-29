Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target suggests a potential upside of 14.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $60.86.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 2.3%

NASDAQ:KNSA traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.62. 902,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,683. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.99 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $54.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $214.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,280,146.42. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ross Moat sold 1,703 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $79,513.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $561,634.01. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 61,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,812 in the last three months. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,184,000 after purchasing an additional 526,567 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 447,536 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,943,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 288.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 541,396 shares of the company's stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 402,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Further Reading

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