Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International NASDAQ: KNSA reported first-quarter 2026 results and provided updates on commercial execution for ARCALYST and progress across its clinical pipeline, including KPL-387 and KPL-1161. Management highlighted continued growth in ARCALYST prescribing and raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance following what it described as strong start-of-year momentum.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

ARCALYST sales rise to $214.3 million in Q1; guidance increased

Chief Executive Officer Sanj K. Patel said the company is building strength “driven by both our commercial progress with ARCALYST and the advancement of our pipeline programs.” Patel noted the end of the first quarter marked the fifth anniversary of ARCALYST’s FDA approval in recurrent pericarditis and said Kiniksa’s execution has helped establish the market and shift the treatment paradigm.

ARCALYST sales in the first quarter grew to $214.3 million, which Patel said reflected expanding adoption of long-term interleukin-1 alpha and beta inhibition among patients with recurrent pericarditis. Based on first-quarter prescribing trends, Kiniksa raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $930 million to $945 million, up from $900 million to $920 million.

Commercial metrics: new prescriber growth and targeted DTC campaign

Chief Operating Officer Ross Moat said ARCALYST net revenue of $214.3 million represented an increase of more than $76 million versus the first quarter of 2025 and about $12 million versus the fourth quarter of 2025. Moat said performance came despite “industry-wide headwinds related to co-pay resets and changes in insurance plans,” citing two main drivers: accelerating growth in new prescribers during the quarter and what he described as durability in the average duration of therapy.

Moat said approximately 400 new prescribers wrote ARCALYST for the first time in Q1, which he characterized as the highest quarter-over-quarter increase since launch, bringing the total to more than 4,550 prescribers. He also said the company saw growth in repeat prescribers, with roughly 1,320 healthcare professionals having prescribed ARCALYST multiple times.

Kiniksa also recently initiated a direct-to-consumer campaign called “Heart’s Home”. Moat described the effort as a “highly targeted” approach aimed at identifying patients who may have recurrent pericarditis and are not currently taking ARCALYST, with the goal of encouraging them to discuss treatment with their providers. He said the company is using its existing patient database along with search optimization and machine learning models informed by de-identified claims, demographics, and consumer data to refine targeting, rather than pursuing broad-scale DTC advertising.

Moat said market research suggested that when patients inquire about ARCALYST, providers are receptive and ARCALYST is prescribed in “around 80% of cases.” However, he also pointed to a patient awareness gap, stating that only “around 14%” of recurrent pericarditis patients are unaided aware of ARCALYST.

On the prescribing mix, Moat told analysts that Kiniksa was “around 18% penetrated into the 2+ recurrence group,” and said “about 20% of prescriptions” were in the first recurrence group, which he said has grown over time. He cited the 2025 ACC Concise Clinical Guidance as supportive, noting it places IL-1 inhibition prior to corticosteroids, moving treatment earlier in the disease course. Moat also said reimbursement “continues to be very strong” across payer mixes, including revalidation of prescriptions after roughly a one-year period.

Gross-to-net and co-pay program changes

Moat and Chief Financial Officer Mark Ragosa discussed gross-to-net dynamics and co-pay support. Moat said gross-to-net increased versus the prior quarter as expected, but was lower than the first quarter of 2025, attributing the change mainly to co-pay program adjustments that reduced the average co-pay payout per patient compared with prior first quarters.

Ragosa said the company has not provided specific gross-to-net guidance and does “not expect major fluctuations relative to 2025,” but now anticipates co-pay support will be favorable to gross-to-net on an annual basis, with the majority of the impact occurring in the first quarter. He also reiterated expectations for a typical seasonal pattern, with gross-to-net highest in the first quarter, lower in the second and third quarters, and rising again in the fourth quarter due to industry dynamics.

Moat added that enhancements included lowering the maximum co-pay payments per patient and implementing a machine learning solution to proactively identify patients on non-traditional payment plans such as maximizer plans. He said lowering co-pay amounts for those plans reduced the maximum paid per patient before full insurer coverage applied, which contributed to the gross-to-net impact.

KPL-387 program: phase II data expected in 2H 2026; phase III to start by year-end

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Paolini detailed the KPL-387 development plan in recurrent pericarditis. He said the core component is a phase III placebo-controlled, event-driven randomized withdrawal study, with a primary endpoint measuring reduction in risk of pericarditis recurrence—an approach he compared to RHAPSODY, the pivotal study supporting ARCALYST approval. Paolini said Kiniksa believes, based on regulatory interactions, that the study could be sufficient to support registration as a single pivotal study.

Paolini said Kiniksa combined its phase II dose-focusing and phase III pivotal trial into a single integrated phase II/III protocol to maximize operational efficiency, allowing phase III to initiate independently of phase II execution and adding long-term extensions across trial activities. Management said phase II dose-focusing data remain on track for the second half of 2026, and Paolini said the company expects to initiate the phase III portion by the end of 2026.

In response to analyst questions on dose selection, Paolini said the phase II program is designed to integrate three key elements: cadence and magnitude of initial response (including pain and inflammation measured by C-reactive protein) and durability of response, building a PK/PD relationship to affirm a phase III dose level.

Paolini also addressed a transition-to-monotherapy dosing and administration study, explaining that a 16-week treatment duration is intended to transition well-controlled patients from prior therapies—including NSAIDs, colchicine, corticosteroids, and IL-1 inhibitors such as anakinra and rilonacept—onto KPL-387 and achieve monotherapy, with patients then eligible for a long-term extension of up to two years. He also said KPL-387 differs from ARCALYST in that it is a liquid formulation intended to deliver the dose in a single syringe subcutaneously, and that its extended pharmacokinetics could support once-monthly dosing. He said that profile could be favorable for an autoinjector, though the company has not discussed that in detail.

Financial results: net income grows; cash balance rises

Ragosa said ARCALYST revenue increased 56% year-over-year to $214.3 million in Q1. He attributed operating expense growth to higher cost of goods sold from revenue growth, increased collaboration expenses aligned with higher ARCALYST revenue and collaboration profit, higher R&D primarily tied to KPL-387 clinical and manufacturing costs, and higher SG&A driven by ARCALYST commercialization investments, including personnel and new technologies for targeting.

Net income rose to $22.6 million in Q1 2026, compared with $8.5 million in Q1 2025. ARCALYST collaboration profit increased 73% year-over-year to $151.2 million.

Kiniksa ended the quarter with a $468.1 million cash balance, which Ragosa said reflected $54 million of net cash generation in the period. He said the company expects to remain cash flow positive on an annual basis under its current operating plan.

Looking ahead, Patel said the company remains focused on capturing further ARCALYST growth and advancing KPL-387 and KPL-1161, while continuing to evaluate business development with what he described as a “very, very high bar” for opportunities and an emphasis on capital allocation and efficiency.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International NASDAQ: KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here