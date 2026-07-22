Kinross Gold (KGC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $2.2429 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 35.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:KGC opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KGC shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Kinross Gold from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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