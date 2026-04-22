Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.7280 per share and revenue of $2.3328 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kinross Gold Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a)" rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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