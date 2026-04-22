Free Trial
â†’ A letter from Shannon Stansberry (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Kinross Gold (KGC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Kinross Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kinross Gold (KGC) will release Q1 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, April 29, with analysts expecting EPS of $0.7280 and revenue of $2.3328 billion; a conference call is scheduled for April 30 at 8:00 AM ET.
  • In the prior quarter Kinross beat EPS estimates ($0.67 vs. $0.55) and reported revenue up 42.9% year-over-year to $2.01 billion, while analysts project about $3 EPS for the current and next fiscal years; the stock has recently fallen roughly 7.8% and trades between a 52-week low of $13.28 and high of $39.11.
  • Kinross increased its quarterly dividend to $0.04 (annualized $0.16, ~0.5% yield) and holds a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average target price of $38.81.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kinross Gold to post earnings of $0.7280 per share and revenue of $2.3328 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinross Gold to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a)" rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $54.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 39.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Kinross Gold Right Now?

Before you consider Kinross Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kinross Gold wasn't on the list.

While Kinross Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do
What The SpaceX Banks Aren't Telling You To Do
From Americas Gold Company (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines