Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC - Get Free Report) TSE: K posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 33.90%.Kinross Gold's revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

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Kinross Gold Trading Down 2.3%

NYSE:KGC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,975,103. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Kinross Gold's payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,280 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company's stock.

Key Kinross Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinross Gold this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company reported strong free-cash-flow and shareholder returns: Kinross said it delivered record free cash flow for the fourth consecutive quarter, has returned roughly $350M to shareholders year-to-date and $1B since Q1 2025, and noted progress on development projects — supportive for dividends and buybacks. Kinross reports strong 2026 first-quarter results

Company reported strong free-cash-flow and shareholder returns: Kinross said it delivered record free cash flow for the fourth consecutive quarter, has returned roughly $350M to shareholders year-to-date and $1B since Q1 2025, and noted progress on development projects — supportive for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.04 per share (payable June 4, record date May 21), which signals cash-return discipline and may support yield-focused holders. Kinross declares quarterly dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.04 per share (payable June 4, record date May 21), which signals cash-return discipline and may support yield-focused holders. Positive Sentiment: Underlying operational/financial strength: revenue jumped ~60.8% YoY and EPS rose from $0.30 to $0.71; Zacks reported the quarter beat its consensus estimate. Those fundamentals support earnings momentum. Kinross Gold (KGC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Underlying operational/financial strength: revenue jumped ~60.8% YoY and EPS rose from $0.30 to $0.71; Zacks reported the quarter beat its consensus estimate. Those fundamentals support earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights a longer-term growth case (cost management, realized prices, project pipeline), which underpins a buy-and-hold thesis but may not prevent short-term volatility. Why Kinross Gold (KGC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term

Analyst commentary highlights a longer-term growth case (cost management, realized prices, project pipeline), which underpins a buy-and-hold thesis but may not prevent short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Mixed headline vs. sell-side estimates: while Zacks shows a beat vs its $0.68 estimate, some consensus figures (cited in other summaries) put consensus at $0.73, meaning Kinross's $0.71 EPS was a small miss versus certain estimates — a possible trigger for short-term profit-taking. Also the stock is trading below its 50‑day average, which can add technical pressure. Kinross Q1 2026 Press Release (PDF)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KGC. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Kinross Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (a)" rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation NYSE: KGC is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company's activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

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