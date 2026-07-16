Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $445.1350 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $319.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.69. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $287.20 and a 12-month high of $512.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kinsale Capital Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $360.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $375.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Tangard acquired 330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 380 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,520. The trade was a 660.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total transaction of $77,792.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,214.65. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 315,756 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $123,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,654 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $111,732,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $107,984,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $96,075,000 after buying an additional 25,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 197,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 53,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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