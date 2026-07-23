Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1091 per share and revenue of $197.4440 million for the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.120 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.37 million. On average, analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KRG alerts: Sign Up

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of KRG opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kite Realty Group Trust

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 129,314 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,476 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,935 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kite Realty Group Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kite Realty Group Trust wasn't on the list.

While Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here