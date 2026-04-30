Kite Realty Group Trust Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG emphasized continued progress on portfolio upgrading and capital allocation initiatives during its first-quarter 2026 earnings call, pointing to stronger leasing metrics, an elevated signed-not-open pipeline, and ongoing capital recycling and share repurchases.

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Management highlights portfolio reshaping and buybacks

Chairman and CEO John A. Kite said the company entered 2026 with “an ambitious set of operational and strategic goals” and is “firmly on target” through the first quarter. Kite said tenant demand remains healthy and the company’s “underlying fundamentals…have never been stronger,” crediting work over the past two years to shift the portfolio toward “higher growth and higher quality grocery anchored lifestyle and mixed use assets.”

Kite detailed a series of actions the company has taken, including selling more than $600 million of non-core assets, forming joint ventures, and repurchasing shares at what management views as a discount to NAV. In the first quarter, KRG repurchased 6 million common shares for approximately $152 million and sold Quorum Plaza, which Kite described as a “non-core lower growth asset.”

Including activity completed in 2025, Kite said KRG has repurchased 16.9 million shares for $400 million at an average price of $23.67. He framed the strategy as “a compelling arbitrage,” describing the company as buying stock at an FFO yield “meaningfully wider than the yields at which we have sold lower growth assets.”

First-quarter operating results and leasing trends

On operations, Kite said same-property NOI increased 3.6% in the first quarter. The company executed 151 new and renewal leases covering more than 700,000 square feet.

Key leasing metrics discussed on the call included:

Blended cash leasing spreads: 13.5%, including 31.3% on new leases

13.5%, including 31.3% on new leases Non-option renewal spreads: 12.3%

12.3% Leased rate: 94.7%, up 90 basis points year-over-year

94.7%, up 90 basis points year-over-year ABR per square foot: $22.89 at quarter-end, up 6.5% year-over-year

Kite also cited new leases signed with “sought-after concepts,” including On Running, Reformation, Warby Parker, Total Wine, and Barnes & Noble.

The company’s signed-not-open pipeline remained “elevated” at approximately $36 million of NOI, representing a 350 basis point spread between leased and occupied rates, according to Kite. He also said the average ABR for leases in the pipeline is $28 per square foot.

Kite highlighted changes in embedded rent escalators, stating they increased from 156 basis points two years ago to 182 basis points today, with a long-term target of 200 basis points. He described escalators as “contractual growth that compounds over time.”

FFO results, same-property NOI drivers, and guidance

President and CFO Heath R. Fear reported first-quarter results of $0.52 of NAREIT FFO per share and $0.52 of Core FFO per share.

Fear said same-property NOI growth of 3.6% was driven primarily by:

A 250 basis point contribution from higher minimum rents

A 55 basis point improvement in net recoveries

A 45 basis point improvement in overage rent

Fear noted the first-quarter same-property NOI result exceeded expectations due to “higher than anticipated overage rent, lower than anticipated bad debt, and the reversal of a large real estate tax reserve.” He said KRG expects same-property NOI growth to moderate in the second quarter and then “re-accelerate to the back half of the year” as rents from the signed-not-open pipeline commence.

Based on first-quarter outperformance, Fear said the company increased its 2026 same-property NOI range by 25 basis points at the midpoint. However, KRG affirmed its NAREIT FFO and Core FFO guidance of $2.06 to $2.12 per share, based on same-property NOI growth guidance of 2.5% to 3.5%.

Responding to an analyst question on why the higher same-store guidance did not lift FFO guidance, Fear said the same-store improvement added “half a penny” on a full-year basis, but was offset by a reduction in a “recurring but unpredictable” item that management now expects to shift into early 2027.

Kite added that the company maintained assumptions for bad debt at 100 basis points for the remainder of the year despite first-quarter bad debt closer to 75 basis points, describing a preference for prudence early in the year.

Capital recycling outlook, transaction market conditions, and balance sheet

In discussing capital recycling, Kite said KRG will continue evaluating market opportunities and emphasized that decisions depend on factors such as cost of capital and reinvestment opportunities. He also indicated that, if the company executes on its plans, sales activity including last year and this year could total “like $750 million approximately.”

Asked about the transaction market, Kite said demand for open-air retail is strong and has broadened, noting increased institutional interest. Fear similarly said, “there isn’t a pocket of historical retail capital that hasn’t been reignited,” calling the demand “incredible” and adding that it is “better to be a seller right now than it is to be a buyer,” while also noting KRG has “some traction” on its targeted 1031 acquisitions.

Fear said guidance incorporates $170 million of 1031 acquisitions expected to close in the second quarter and $145 million of dispositions of “non-core and/or tax loss trip dispositions,” with $12.5 million closed in the first quarter and the balance expected in the back half of the year. Fear also reiterated that if the 1031 acquisitions or non-core sales are not completed, it “could result in a special dividend for 2026.”

On specific assets, Fear said the disposition pool includes City Center and that management still plans to transact on it before year-end, while noting it is “a complicated vertical asset.”

On the balance sheet, Fear said net debt to EBITDA was 5.2x as of March 31, consistent with KRG’s long-term leverage range “of low to mid-5s.” He also said the company had access to “over $1 billion in total liquidity.”

Occupancy opportunity, development priorities, and Legacy West update

Management repeatedly pointed to organic leasing as a key opportunity. In response to questions about economic occupancy and peer comparisons, Kite said the company is “bullish” on its ability to push occupancy higher, citing lack of supply and strong demand, while emphasizing disciplined merchandising and leasing terms over speed.

During Q&A, Fear said that despite significant transactional activity, “one of the biggest opportunities in front of us is that core opportunity of leasing,” adding that KRG has “the most room to run in terms of just growing organically.”

On development and redevelopment, Kite said the company does not set a target development spend level, preferring to “chase great opportunities.” He said spending has been moderated in recent years due to significant lease-up capital, estimated at “a little over $100 million a year” over the next two-and-a-half years, and suggested development activity could increase as that lease-up spending moderates. Fear pointed to One Loudoun as the “lowest hanging fruit,” noting the company expects to have 35 acres of land remaining after the current expansion, including “another 1,100 multi-family units” and “another…1.7 million sq ft of commercial.”

Asked about Legacy West, Kite said the asset has performed “marvelously,” stating the mark-to-market on rents has matched expectations. He said the retail ABR at acquisition was “like $65 a ft,” and that KRG is now “doing deals north of $100 a ft routinely.” Kite also said multifamily improved in the last quarter, and described the office component as “really strong,” calling it “high quality office” in Plano and noting AT&T’s announcement of its global headquarters there.

About Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG

Kite Realty Group Trust NYSE: KRG is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and management of open-air retail real estate. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the company focuses on acquiring, developing and operating community and neighborhood shopping centers, as well as mixed-use properties that accommodate national, regional and local retailers.

Established in 1994, Kite Realty has grown its portfolio through strategic development projects, targeted acquisitions and selective dispositions.

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