KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $2.3989 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of KKR traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $187.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $153.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 43,872 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,679,583.30. The trade was a 2,733.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,950. The trade was a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679. Insiders own 23.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $4,826,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

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