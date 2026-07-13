KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.08.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 293,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,110,761. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $153.87. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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