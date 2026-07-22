KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust NYSE: KREF reported a second-quarter loss and a lower book value as management said the commercial mortgage REIT continued to reposition its portfolio, increase reserves against troubled assets and evaluate strategic alternatives.

On the company’s second-quarter 2026 earnings call, Jack Switala said KREF reported a GAAP loss of $122 million, or $1.95 per share, for the quarter. Book value was $10.24 per share as of June 30. The company reported a distributable loss of $36 million, or $0.58 per share, while distributable earnings before realized losses were $6 million, or $0.10 per share. KREF paid a $0.10 cash dividend for the quarter.

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Chief Executive Officer Matt Salem said the quarter marked a “significant step” in the company’s effort to stabilize book value and improve longer-term performance, though he acknowledged that work remains.

“We have adjusted reserves and carrying values to our current expectations for monetization of these assets,” Salem said, referring to watchlist and legacy office exposures. “While we are still executing these resolutions and final outcomes could affect ultimate recovery levels, we believe the most significant book value impact is now behind us.”

Strategic Review Underway

Salem opened his remarks by addressing KREF’s announcement that its board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives intended to enhance shareholder value. The process will be led by a strategic review committee made up solely of independent directors.

Salem said management would not comment further on the process because it is in an early stage. He also said KKR has not submitted a proposal for any transaction to date.

“As the committee does its work, KKR will evaluate its potential participation in any KREF transaction, but there’s no guarantee that KKR would make any proposal in the future,” Salem said. He added that KKR, as manager and largest shareholder, is aligned with the committee’s mandate to enhance shareholder value.

Book Value Falls as Portfolio Repositioning Continues

KREF’s book value declined 13.7% during the quarter, which Salem attributed primarily to actions taken to position watchlist assets and legacy office exposures for monetization.

The company has been working through an action plan laid out earlier in the year. Salem said legacy office exposure fell to 18% of the portfolio at June 30, down from 21% at the end of 2025. KREF continues to target a reduction of that exposure to below 10% by year-end 2026.

The watchlist represented 16% of the portfolio at quarter-end, with nearly half of those assets being marketed. Salem said KREF continues to target a complete reduction of the watchlist by year-end.

In life sciences, Salem said KREF had modified approximately 39% of its exposure, up from 19% at the end of the prior year. He said the company believes the “vast majority” of expected reserves have now been recognized and remains on track to address substantially all of its life science exposure through modifications or other resolutions by year-end.

Loans originated between 2024 and 2026 represented about 32% of the portfolio, up from 19% at year-end 2025. Salem said KREF is targeting an increase in newer-vintage investments to more than half of the portfolio by year-end.

Repayments, Buybacks and Liquidity

Management said repayment activity has helped create liquidity to support the portfolio rotation. KREF received more than $800 million of repayments during the quarter and about $1.2 billion during the first six months of the year. The company continues to expect more than $2 billion of repayments in 2026.

Salem said that level of repayment activity represents more than 35% of the portfolio size at the beginning of the year and exceeds the roughly $1.5 billion of repayments in each of 2024 and 2025.

KREF also repurchased $38 million of common stock during the quarter at a weighted average price of $6.63 per share, which Salem said generated approximately $0.32 per share of book value accretion. After quarter-end, the company repurchased an additional $10 million of common stock at a weighted average price of $7.24 per share.

Salem said future capital allocation decisions related to share repurchases will be part of the strategic review process. In response to a question from Raymond James analyst Gabe Pocci, Salem said the strategic review does not necessarily preclude additional buybacks, but that repurchases would be discussed with the strategic review committee.

President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Mattson said KREF ended the quarter with more than $700 million of liquidity, including $83 million of cash and $350 million of undrawn capacity on its corporate revolver. Total financing availability was $7 billion, including $2.6 billion of undrawn capacity. Mattson said 79% of KREF’s financing remains non-mark-to-market.

KREF’s debt-to-equity ratio was 2.6 times, and total leverage was 4.3 times at quarter-end. Mattson said continued repayments should move total leverage back toward the company’s target range of 3.5 times to 4 times.

Asset Updates and Originations

Mattson said two watchlist loans were resolved during the quarter: a repayment on the Georgetown multifamily loan, previously risk-rated 4, and the Boston life science loan, which moved into the REO portfolio with no material impact to book value because of prior reserves.

KREF downgraded its Chicago office and Carrollton multifamily loans from risk-rated 4 to risk-rated 5. It also downgraded a $42 million Dallas multifamily asset from risk-rated 3 to risk-rated 4.

Within the REO portfolio, Mattson said KREF expects to complete the entitlement process this month for a mixed-use redevelopment project in Portland, Oregon. In Mountain View, California, the company executed a full-building lease with OpenAI earlier this year and expects the tenant to occupy a portion of the space this quarter. KREF currently expects to bring the property to market within the next year.

In West Hollywood, Mattson said KREF closed on its first condo sale this month and is in active discussions with prospective buyers for additional units.

KREF originated three loans during the quarter totaling approximately $350 million, with a weighted average loan-to-value ratio of 58%. The loans included a multifamily portfolio loan in Spain, a multifamily loan in Los Angeles and a California office portfolio loan.

Management Addresses Credit Trends

During the question-and-answer session, analysts pressed management on whether KREF has reached book value stability. Salem said the company gained more insight into market clearing values as it advanced asset sales and other resolutions.

“We certainly feel like the most significant impact to book value is behind us,” Salem said, while noting that some outcomes have not been finalized and could still produce “some small up and down.”

On life science assets, Salem said KREF is seeing “green shoots” in the market, though conditions remain early. He said Boston-area markets, including Cambridge, Seaport and South Boston, are further behind some West Coast markets, where tech and AI-related office demand is helping tighten conditions.

Asked about multifamily credit trends, Salem said higher rates have put pressure on values, but he does not believe the multifamily component of KREF’s portfolio poses a material risk to book value. He said there may be “some noise” and losses, but management remains relatively optimistic as supply is absorbed in several markets.

“We’re not going to wait and kick the can down the road,” Salem said, adding that KREF is focused on resolving problem assets and reducing portfolio noise.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc NYSE: KREF is a mortgage real estate investment trust sponsored by KKR & Co Inc The company focuses on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and real estate-related assets across the United States and select European markets.

The trust's investment strategy is centered on lending to high-quality office, industrial, retail, multifamily and hotel properties. Its portfolio primarily consists of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, floating-rate debt securities and preferred equity positions.

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