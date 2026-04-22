KLA (KLAC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $3.3674 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $8.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.75 by $0.10. KLA had a return on equity of 98.18% and a net margin of 35.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect KLA to post $37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $47 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get KLA alerts: Sign Up

KLA Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $1,785.37 on Wednesday. KLA has a 1-year low of $625.85 and a 1-year high of $1,823.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,535.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1,357.97. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. KLA's payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on KLA from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $1,600.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $1,595.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,624.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in KLA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its stake in shares of KLA by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of KLA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KLA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KLA wasn't on the list.

While KLA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here