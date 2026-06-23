KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $317.00 at Bank of America

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $210.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company's current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of KLA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank set a $200.00 price target on KLA in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $150.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised their price objective on KLA from $146.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.26.

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KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $269.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.60 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA has a 12-month low of $83.22 and a 12-month high of $269.90.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $8.48. KLA had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 91.89%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. KLA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 8.870-10.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 45,120 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $9,986,725.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 713,830 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,996,990.71. The trade was a 5.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 91.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,209,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $119,618,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of KLA by 151.2% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 116,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $171,230,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $32,812,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,413 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting KLA

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About KLA

KLA is a provider of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related microelectronics industries. The company designs and manufactures equipment, software and services used by chipmakers to analyze and control manufacturing processes, detect defects, measure critical dimensions and improve yield across wafer fabrication, photomask and packaging operations. KLA's offerings are aimed at enabling production of advanced logic, memory, and specialty devices at progressively smaller technology nodes and more complex package structures.

Its product portfolio includes optical and e-beam inspection systems, metrology tools for critical dimension and film measurement, mask and reticle inspection platforms, as well as enterprise software and data analytics that aggregate process data and drive automated process control.

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