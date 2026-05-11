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Klaas van der Leest Purchases 2,956 Shares of Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Intercede Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Intercede Group insider buying: Klaas van der Leest purchased 2,956 shares of Intercede Group on May 7 at an average price of GBX 122 per share, for a total of £3,606.32.
  • Stock movement: Intercede Group shares fell GBX 3 to GBX 111 in Monday trading, with volume of 104,301 shares versus an average of 188,395.
  • Company profile: Intercede Group is a cybersecurity company focused on identity and credential management, offering products such as MyID, MyID Professional, and MyID Enterprise.
  • Interested in Intercede Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP - Get Free Report) insider Klaas van der Leest bought 2,956 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 per share, with a total value of £3,606.32.

Intercede Group Stock Performance

Shares of Intercede Group stock traded down GBX 3 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 111. 104,301 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,395. Intercede Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 73 and a 1 year high of GBX 195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £66.78 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Intercede Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

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