Klarna Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KLAR)

Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 17,122 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 11,029 call options.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $348,834,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Klarna Group during the third quarter valued at $193,018,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $99,502,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,323,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Klarna Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Klarna Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Klarna Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised Klarna Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Klarna Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.11.

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Klarna Group Stock Performance

NYSE KLAR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.01. 8,852,077 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,692,186. Klarna Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 5.21%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Klarna Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Klarna Group

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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