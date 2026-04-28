Klaviyo (KVYO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Klaviyo to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $348.5810 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Klaviyo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Klaviyo Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Klaviyo stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -164.59 and a beta of 0.86. Klaviyo has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.90.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 9,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $192,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 584,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,682,480. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $259,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,914.14. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,473,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,200,157. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 1,650.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 963 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Klaviyo by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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