Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) CEO Sells $2,976,000.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $2,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,976,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Andrew Bialecki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $2,922,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $3,438,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $3,726,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $3,884,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $3,634,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $3,874,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $4,128,266.92.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $3,728,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Andrew Bialecki sold 200,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $3,352,000.00.

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Klaviyo Stock Performance

NYSE:KVYO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. 6,890,717 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,884. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KVYO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVYO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,361 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,419 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 148,158 shares of the company's stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 42,980 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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