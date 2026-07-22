Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading Down 6.5% - Time to Sell?

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) fell 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.38 and last traded at $16.3560. 532,374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,345,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Klaviyo in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Klaviyo

Klaviyo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -406.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $358.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The business's revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,099.53. This represents a 46.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 852,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,274,500.16. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company's stock worth $472,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855,160 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the fourth quarter worth about $92,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company's stock worth $115,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock worth $466,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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