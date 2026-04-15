Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.8750.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klepierre from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klepierre currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klepierre

Klepierre Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klepierre SA is a French real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management and development of high-quality shopping centers across Europe. Headquartered in Paris, the company focuses on creating sustainable retail destinations and enhancing consumer experiences through targeted asset management, tenant mix optimization and modernization projects.

With a portfolio encompassing more than 70 regional shopping centers and prime retail destinations in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, Klepierre engages in the full property lifecycle.

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