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Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Klepierre logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Klepierre shares traded as high as $42.31 (last at $42.31), rising about 8.8% from the prior close of $38.8750.
  • Analyst sentiment improving: Goldman Sachs upgraded Klepierre to a "strong-buy" and Citigroup reaffirmed "buy," leaving a MarketBeat consensus rating of "Buy" (two Strong Buy, one Buy, one Hold).
  • Business and fundamentals: Klepierre is a European shopping-center REIT with a portfolio of 70+ centers, a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, and a share price above its 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$38.7).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.31 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.8750.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Klepierre in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Klepierre from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klepierre currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klepierre

Klepierre Trading Up 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72.

Klepierre Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klepierre SA is a French real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management and development of high-quality shopping centers across Europe. Headquartered in Paris, the company focuses on creating sustainable retail destinations and enhancing consumer experiences through targeted asset management, tenant mix optimization and modernization projects.

With a portfolio encompassing more than 70 regional shopping centers and prime retail destinations in countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands, Klepierre engages in the full property lifecycle.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Klepierre Right Now?

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