KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Trading Down 2.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE - Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.49. 104,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 215,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLX Energy Services has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Analysis on KLXE

KLX Energy Services Stock Down 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of $49.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $146.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of KLX Energy Services

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLXE. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,753,108 shares of the company's stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 532.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a provider of completion tools and pumping equipment for the upstream oil and gas sector, offering high-pressure pumping systems, pressure control equipment, solids control services and downhole rental tools. The company supports well completion and stimulation operations by supplying, installing and maintaining critical equipment used in hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing interventions and associated wellsite activities.

The firm's product portfolio includes deck-mounted and portable fracturing pumps, high-pressure manifolds, flowback and well testing units, filtration and separation systems, and wellsite automation solutions.

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