kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Sets New 52-Week High - What's Next?

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.50, with a volume of 83729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.47.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of kneat.com from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded kneat.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TD lowered kneat.com from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of kneat.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$6.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KSI

kneat.com Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.75 million, a P/E ratio of -81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.12.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.00 million for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

kneat.com Company Profile

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. As an industry leader in customer satisfaction, Kneat boasts an excellent record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end.

Further Reading

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