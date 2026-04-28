Knife River (KNF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Knife River (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Knife River to post earnings of ($1.3450) per share and revenue of $390.20 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $755.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.60 million. Knife River had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Knife River to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Knife River Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KNF stock opened at $89.24 on Tuesday. Knife River has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $103.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNF. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on Knife River in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Knife River from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Knife River from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Knife River from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Knife River from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Knife River by 284.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Knife River by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 227,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,529,000 after buying an additional 32,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,198 shares of the company's stock worth $171,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 354,860 shares of the company's stock worth $28,971,000 after acquiring an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company's stock.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

Further Reading

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