Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Bank of America

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Bank of America's price objective points to a potential upside of 36.71% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.06.

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Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,418. The company's 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.78. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,724 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,087,719 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,110,000 after acquiring an additional 398,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,702 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 172,956 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Knight-Swift Transportation

Here are the key news stories impacting Knight-Swift Transportation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Knight-Swift beat second-quarter expectations, posting $0.63 EPS versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $2.10 billion versus $2.05 billion forecast, with revenue up 12.6% year over year. Q2 earnings release and conference call coverage

Knight-Swift beat second-quarter expectations, posting $0.63 EPS versus $0.51 expected and revenue of $2.10 billion versus $2.05 billion forecast, with revenue up 12.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company also lifted third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to 0.710-0.770, above the consensus estimate of 0.670, which suggests management expects momentum to continue. BusinessWire earnings announcement

The company also lifted third-quarter 2026 EPS guidance to 0.710-0.770, above the consensus estimate of 0.670, which suggests management expects momentum to continue. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Stifel raised its target to $88 from $85 and kept a buy rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $96 from $90 with a positive rating, and TD Cowen increased its target to $86 from $82 with a buy rating. Benzinga analyst target updates

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Stifel raised its target to $88 from $85 and kept a buy rating, Susquehanna lifted its target to $96 from $90 with a positive rating, and TD Cowen increased its target to $86 from $82 with a buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Several follow-up articles and earnings call materials were published after the report, but they mainly reinforce the same earnings beat and outlook update rather than adding new catalysts. Earnings call transcript

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

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