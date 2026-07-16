Knowles (KN) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Knowles to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $156.9750 million for the quarter. Knowles has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.280-0.320 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knowles to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Knowles Price Performance

KN opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.33 and a beta of 1.59. Knowles has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $111,986.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,562,908.60. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,156. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 94.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,388 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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