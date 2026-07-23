Knowles (NYSE:KN) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.340-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $167.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $163.5 million.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KN

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 2,160,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,465. Knowles has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.97 million. Knowles has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Knowles will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 175,855 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,908.60. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $4,749,995.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 883,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,383,656.75. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,058 shares of company stock worth $5,809,156. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,073 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Knowles by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,722 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,557 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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