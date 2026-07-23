Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Knowles had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $166.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.97 million. Knowles updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.340-0.380 EPS.

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Knowles Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 2,268,700 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Knowles has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $42.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knowles from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Knowles from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KN

Insider Activity at Knowles

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 3,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $111,986.93. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 47,569 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,357.79. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 20,201 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $753,901.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 175,855 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,562,908.60. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 173,058 shares of company stock worth $5,809,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,388 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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