Knowles (NYSE:KN) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.5680, with a volume of 21782 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KN. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Knowles from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Knowles

Knowles Stock Up 2.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Knowles (NYSE:KN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Knowles had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Knowles has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.260 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 15,885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $432,389.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,292.86. This represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 41,048 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $1,114,863.68. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,312,280. Insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,669 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,002 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in Knowles by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company's stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation NYSE: KN is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. The company's product portfolio includes microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) microphones, balanced armature receivers, acoustic filters, and custom audio processing integrated circuits. These solutions are designed to enable clear speech, enhanced voice capture and intelligent audio performance in a variety of end markets.

Founded in 1946, Knowles has evolved from its roots in vacuum tube components to become a pure-play audio technology provider following its spin-off from Dover Corporation in 2014.

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