Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's What Happened

Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.1660, with a volume of 81784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDK. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kodiak AI from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Kodiak AI from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kodiak AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on KDK

Kodiak AI Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $771.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak AI during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak AI during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Kodiak AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company's stock.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

Further Reading

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