Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.3077.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kohl's from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kohl's from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a report on Monday, July 6th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl's by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $248,630,000 after buying an additional 273,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kohl's by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,342,340 shares of the company's stock worth $81,811,000 after acquiring an additional 744,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kohl's by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,024 shares of the company's stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Kohl's by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,479,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl's in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,796,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

Kohl's Stock Up 3.2%

Kohl's stock opened at $18.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kohl's has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.40.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Kohl's had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 1.76%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kohl's will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Kohl's's payout ratio is 21.19%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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