Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KSS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kohl's from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kohl's in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kohl's from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl's from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Kohl's Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Kohl's stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. Kohl's has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The company's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl's will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Kohl's's payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl's

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohl's during the fourth quarter worth about $49,796,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kohl's by 3,123.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,182 shares of the company's stock worth $30,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,783 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kohl's by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,640 shares of the company's stock worth $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kohl's during the fourth quarter worth about $26,343,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Kohl's during the third quarter worth about $17,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company's stock.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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