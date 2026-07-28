Konstantin Lomashuk Sells 250,000 Shares of Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM) Stock

Forum Markets, Inc (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) major shareholder Konstantin Lomashuk sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,226,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,359,828. The trade was a 16.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Konstantin Lomashuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,387 shares of Forum Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $20,830.05.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 1,100 shares of Forum Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $6,743.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Konstantin Lomashuk sold 3,702 shares of Forum Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $23,729.82.

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Forum Markets Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FRMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 127,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,876. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forum Markets, Inc has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $174.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Forum Markets (NASDAQ:FRMM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forum Markets, Inc will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Clear Str raised Forum Markets to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Forum Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Forum Markets from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital set a $11.00 target price on shares of Forum Markets in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forum Markets to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forum Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Forum Markets

About Forum Markets

Forum Markets Inc is a digital asset platform modernizing capital markets through the tokenization of institutional-grade real-world assets on Ethereum. The company structures cash-generating assets on blockchain-based infrastructure to facilitate liquidity, investor access, and primary and secondary market activity. It combines traditional asset management practices with digital market infrastructure to support the origination, distribution, and trading of real-world assets.

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