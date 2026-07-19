Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KOPN. JonesTrading began coverage on Kopin in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kopin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kopin from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kopin from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $3.81 on Friday. Kopin has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $696.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.38 and a beta of 3.47.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 million. Kopin had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kopin news, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $288,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 420,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,058,122.50. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock valued at $755,499. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Kopin by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,517 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $424,000. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 306.2% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 219,538 shares of the company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 165,494 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 30.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 66.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,232 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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