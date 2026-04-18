Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.69.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Stock Up 1.0%

KOPN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.98 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kopin

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $190,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,867,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,445.22. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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