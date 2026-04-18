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Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Lowered to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Kopin logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Kopin to a "strong sell" (Weiss Ratings also maintains a sell), yet MarketBeat's consensus is still a "Moderate Buy" with an average target of $4.69 based on four buys and one sell.
  • Kopin beat quarterly EPS expectations ($0.04 vs. -$0.02) but missed revenue ($8.37M vs. $12.98M) and reported negative net margin and ROE, with analysts forecasting -$0.14 EPS for the year.
  • CEO Michael Murray sold 63,200 shares under a Rule 10b5-1 plan (reducing his stake by 2.16%), while the stock trades near $2.98 with a market cap of about $546M and a beta of 2.73.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kopin.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kopin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Stock Up 1.0%

KOPN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.98 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kopin

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $190,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,867,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,445.22. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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