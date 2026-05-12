Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $999.01 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $999.01, Zacks reports. Kopin had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%.

Here are the key takeaways from Kopin's conference call:

Kopin announced a strategic collaboration with Fabric.AI to develop Neural I/O , an optical interconnect technology for AI infrastructure, and said its $15 million initial order is included in full-year guidance. Management said the opportunity could expand materially over time, with Kopin owning 19.9% of Fabric.AI and serving as exclusive manufacturer.

Kopin announced a strategic collaboration with Fabric.AI to develop , an optical interconnect technology for AI infrastructure, and said its is included in full-year guidance. Management said the opportunity could expand materially over time, with Kopin owning of Fabric.AI and serving as exclusive manufacturer. The company reported strong defense order momentum, including new European helmet-mounted display orders, the first DarkWAVE order with Theon, a $3.2 million Sentinel FPV order, and a $21.5 million thermal imaging follow-on contract after quarter-end.

The company reported strong defense order momentum, including new orders, the first order with Theon, a order, and a thermal imaging follow-on contract after quarter-end. Kopin is bringing OLED microdisplay manufacturing in-house at its Westborough facility to meet rising demand for U.S.-built defense products. Management said the move should improve speed, flexibility, quality control, and sovereign supply-chain options, while supporting FPV drone and thermal weapon sight programs.

Kopin is bringing at its Westborough facility to meet rising demand for U.S.-built defense products. Management said the move should improve speed, flexibility, quality control, and sovereign supply-chain options, while supporting FPV drone and thermal weapon sight programs. First-quarter revenue was essentially flat year over year at $10.6 million , but the mix shifted toward award and collaboration revenue while product revenue declined. R&D and SG&A both increased as the company invested in MicroLED development and operating capabilities.

First-quarter revenue was essentially flat year over year at , but the mix shifted toward award and collaboration revenue while product revenue declined. R&D and SG&A both increased as the company invested in MicroLED development and operating capabilities. Management reiterated 2026 revenue guidance of $52 million to $60 million and described it as conservative, citing strong backlog, new program ramps, and upside from AI infrastructure and defense demand. The company also said it had $34 million in cash and expects liquidity to fund operations through at least mid-2027.

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Kopin Stock Performance

KOPN traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 30,954,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993,394. The company's fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $962.82 million, a P/E ratio of 525.63 and a beta of 3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KOPN. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Kopin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kopin from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.60.

View Our Latest Report on KOPN

Kopin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kopin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kopin reported first-quarter 2026 financial results that appeared to beat expectations, with the company posting $999.00 EPS versus analyst estimates of a loss, which helped fuel renewed buying interest. Kopin Corporation Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Kopin reported first-quarter 2026 financial results that appeared to beat expectations, with the company posting $999.00 EPS versus analyst estimates of a loss, which helped fuel renewed buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced it is establishing full-scale U.S. OLED microdisplay manufacturing capability to meet growing domestic defense demand, a strategic move that may support future revenue growth and margin expansion. Kopin Establishes Full-Scale U.S. OLED Microdisplay Manufacturing Capability to Meet Growing Domestic Defense Demand

The company also announced it is establishing full-scale U.S. OLED microdisplay manufacturing capability to meet growing domestic defense demand, a strategic move that may support future revenue growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction has remained strong, with trading volume far above normal and the stock briefly halted for an LULD pause, signaling intense investor demand and volatility. Kopin Corporation: A Post Upside Analysis For A Speculative Further Upside

Market reaction has remained strong, with trading volume far above normal and the stock briefly halted for an LULD pause, signaling intense investor demand and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary on valuation and AI/defense contract wins suggests the stock may already be pricing in a lot of optimism, so further gains could depend on execution. A Look At Kopin (KOPN) Valuation After New AI Collaboration And Defense Contract Wins

Recent commentary on valuation and AI/defense contract wins suggests the stock may already be pricing in a lot of optimism, so further gains could depend on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data did not provide a meaningful new signal, as reported short interest was effectively unchanged at zero shares.

Short-interest data did not provide a meaningful new signal, as reported short interest was effectively unchanged at zero shares. Negative Sentiment: Revenue details were mixed, with total revenue roughly flat year over year and product revenue declining from $9.2 million to $5.4 million, which could temper enthusiasm about the earnings beat.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $291,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,771,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,341,077.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 58,939 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $288,801.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 420,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,058,122.50. The trade was a 12.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,275. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,119,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 106.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company's stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 945,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 538.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,951 shares of the company's stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 594,546 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company's stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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