Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 14.2% Higher - What's Next?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) traded up 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.2550. 1,817,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,024,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kopin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOPN

Kopin Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $575.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.81 and a beta of 2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.98 million. Kopin had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kopin Corporation will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $291,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,077.22. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 347,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kopin by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,119,885 shares of the company's stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,358 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kopin by 106.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company's stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,632 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $2,925,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kopin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company's stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 945,662 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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