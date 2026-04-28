Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 14.9% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) traded up 14.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.2610. 10,010,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 3,297,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kopin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KOPN

Kopin Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.90 and a beta of 2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 million. Kopin had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin Corporation will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $291,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,077.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,776. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOPN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,119,885 shares of the company's stock worth $26,021,000 after buying an additional 7,687,358 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,497,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,632 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kopin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company's stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 945,662 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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