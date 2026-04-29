Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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KOPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kopin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67. Kopin has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $733.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.40 and a beta of 2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kopin had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kopin news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $291,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,341,077.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 347,920 shares of company stock worth $1,007,776 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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