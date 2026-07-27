Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 17489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.25.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Korn/Ferry International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Korn/Ferry International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's fifty day moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.17.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.44%.The business had revenue of $768.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Korn/Ferry International has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.320-1.380 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn/Ferry International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Korn/Ferry International's dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn/Ferry International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 503 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 30,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Korn/Ferry International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company's stock.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry International is a global organizational consulting firm that partners with clients to design optimal structures, roles and responsibilities. The company's core offerings include executive search, talent acquisition, leadership development and succession planning. By blending deep industry expertise with data-driven insights, Korn Ferry helps organizations identify, assess and develop executives and high-potential talent for critical roles.

Since its founding in 1969 and with headquarters in Los Angeles, Korn Ferry has expanded its presence to more than 50 offices across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

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