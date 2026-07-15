Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Shares Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.15. 651,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,687,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.70.

Specifically, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 6,700 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$42,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 460,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$2,911,800.96. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their position. Also, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$44,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 453,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,867,560.96. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. In related news, Director Michael Shaun Mcewan sold 15,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$97,817.62. Following the sale, the director directly owned 438,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$2,765,206.06. This represents a 3.42% decrease in their position.

Get Kraken Robotics alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNG. Scotia lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kraken Robotics to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Kraken Robotics to C$13.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$8.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraken Robotics

Trending Headlines about Kraken Robotics

Here are the key news stories impacting Kraken Robotics this week:

Negative Sentiment: Director Michael Shaun Mcewan reported a large series of share sales on July 9, including one block sale of 150,000 shares and many additional smaller transactions at prices around C$6.10-C$6.37. The repeated selling may be viewed by investors as a sign of reduced insider confidence or simply profit-taking after a run-up. Kraken Robotics insider trading reports

Director Michael Shaun Mcewan reported a large series of share sales on July 9, including one block sale of 150,000 shares and many additional smaller transactions at prices around C$6.10-C$6.37. The repeated selling may be viewed by investors as a sign of reduced insider confidence or simply profit-taking after a run-up. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the sales, Mcewan still holds a substantial position of more than 229,000 shares, so the transactions do not indicate a complete exit and may reflect personal portfolio rebalancing rather than a fundamental change in outlook. Kraken Robotics insider trading reports

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 7.9%

The company's 50 day simple moving average is C$7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kraken Robotics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kraken Robotics wasn't on the list.

While Kraken Robotics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here