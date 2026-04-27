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Kraken Robotics (KRKNF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Kraken Robotics logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kraken Robotics will release quarterly results on Monday, May 4, with analysts modeling EPS of $0.0109 and revenue of $21.312 million for the quarter.
  • Shares opened at $5.92, trading around a 50‑day moving average of $6.34 and a 200‑day moving average of $5.35, with a 52‑week range of $1.62 to $8.13.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed — three Buy, two Hold and one Sell — leaving Kraken with a consensus rating of Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its resultson Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kraken Robotics to post earnings of $0.0109 per share and revenue of $21.3120 million for the quarter.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF opened at $5.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRKNF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Kraken Robotics from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Desjardins upgraded Kraken Robotics to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Kraken Robotics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded Kraken Robotics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on KRKNF

About Kraken Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Ltd. is a marine technology company headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced underwater robotic platforms and sensor systems. Kraken’s solutions are built to support a range of subsea activities, from high-resolution seabed mapping and inspection to autonomous data collection and remote operations.

Kraken’s product suite includes synthetic aperture sonar, side-scan and interferometric sonar arrays, laser imaging systems, and acoustic ranging sensors, as well as autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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