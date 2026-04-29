Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $344.2660 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 474.34 and a beta of 1.22. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total value of $590,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 213,325 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,393,375.75. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hoglund sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $2,171,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 252,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,975,475. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,027 shares of company stock worth $13,369,890. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.28.

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About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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