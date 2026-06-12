Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 1.8% - What's Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $57.75. 4,619,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,360,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 1.8%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 339.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 2.08%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $578,955.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 234,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,868,388.44. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $2,038,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 309,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,998,136.01. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,564 shares of company stock worth $14,576,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

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