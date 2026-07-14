Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 7.2% Higher - What's Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.36. Approximately 5,158,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,554,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $101.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 7.2%

The business's 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $411,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 75,123 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,835.70. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,331,920. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,466,223. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $337,565,000 after acquiring an additional 148,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311,095 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $251,345,000 after purchasing an additional 124,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,194 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $278,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,389.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,707,776 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $247,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,072,700 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $189,383,000 after purchasing an additional 247,652 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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