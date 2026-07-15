Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 1.4% - Time to Sell?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.16 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 4,901,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 4,566,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

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Key Stories Impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos said it received approximately $400 million in new Department of War funding tied to hypersonic system and other national security programs, which should boost backlog and revenue visibility. Article Title

Kratos said it received approximately tied to hypersonic system and other national security programs, which should boost backlog and revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a 167,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in York, Pennsylvania , expanding its ability to produce mission-critical defense hardware faster and at larger scale. Article Title

The company opened a , expanding its ability to produce mission-critical defense hardware faster and at larger scale. Positive Sentiment: Kratos’ Pennsylvania expansion supports high-priority programs including hypersonics, air defense, missiles, radar, and counter-UAS , reinforcing its role in defense modernization spending. Article Title

Kratos’ Pennsylvania expansion supports high-priority programs including , reinforcing its role in defense modernization spending. Neutral Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha note argued Kratos deserves a cautious Buy because of its backlog, book-to-bill strength, and multi-year growth visibility , but said investors should focus more on EV/EBITDA growth than per-share metrics. Article Title

A Seeking Alpha note argued Kratos deserves a cautious Buy because of its , but said investors should focus more on EV/EBITDA growth than per-share metrics. Negative Sentiment: The same analysis flagged equity dilution as a real headwind, and insider-trading data showed persistent selling over the last six months, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $264,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 285,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,083,654.25. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $86,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,733,414.71. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 153,453 shares of company stock worth $8,867,008 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Vision Retirement LLC lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 288.2% during the 1st quarter. Vision Retirement LLC now owns 427 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company's stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc NASDAQ: KTOS is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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